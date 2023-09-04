Compound (COMP) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $40.38 or 0.00155805 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $315.59 million and approximately $21.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00050216 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 279.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,815,316 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,815,308.79532253 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.49373067 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $22,191,346.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.