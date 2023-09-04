Comparing Modular Medical (MODD) & Its Competitors

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) is one of 227 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Modular Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Modular Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Modular Medical Competitors 1275 3937 8139 203 2.54

Modular Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 266.38%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 35.40%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -159.51% -137.42% Modular Medical Competitors -604.55% -306.73% -29.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modular Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Modular Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A -$13.88 million -0.98 Modular Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $57.27 million 29.44

Modular Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

