Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $43.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $886.81 million, a P/E ratio of 104.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 565.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

