Commonwealth Bank of Australia Declares Interim Dividend of $1.35 (ASX:CBAPM)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.354 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.