Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 318 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

