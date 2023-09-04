Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,722 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $34,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.