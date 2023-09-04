Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 598.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Cognex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.