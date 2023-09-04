Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KOF. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KOF stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.