CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Argus lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

