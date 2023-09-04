Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $63.99 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -95.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,212.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $823,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,127 shares of company stock worth $33,650,734 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

