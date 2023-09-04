CITIC Limited (CTPCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
CITIC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CITIC has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.
CITIC Company Profile
