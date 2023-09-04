CITIC Limited (CTPCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CITIC has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

