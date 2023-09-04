Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,902 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 43,504 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $176,203,000 after acquiring an additional 469,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

