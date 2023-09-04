Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,299 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,334,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

