Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 30,637 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,637 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $26.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -10.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.54.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

