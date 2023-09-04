Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 17,042 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,042 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,220,000 after buying an additional 94,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,288,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.