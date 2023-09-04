Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

