Cibc World Markets Corp Has $73.09 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 538,008 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 68,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.7% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 37,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 3,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,060.0% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 470,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 430,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

