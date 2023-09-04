Cibc World Markets Corp Has $225,000 Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

