Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW opened at $75.97 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 96.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

