CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $206.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

