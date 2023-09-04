CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 694 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

