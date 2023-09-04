CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $568,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,456 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,298,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

