CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $109.68 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

