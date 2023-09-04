CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 961 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $268.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $314.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.70.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

