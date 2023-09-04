Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.86-$6.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $127.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.58. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

