Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,673 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Universal Health Services worth $75,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 550.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 40.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 194.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.57 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.