Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $89.13 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of A. O. Smith worth $89,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $71,955,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,929,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

