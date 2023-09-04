Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $83,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after buying an additional 407,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,366,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,027,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,608,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,502,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,939,000 after buying an additional 274,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

SRC opened at $38.65 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6696 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 129.90%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

