Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,442 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of GoDaddy worth $86,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,708.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

GDDY opened at $72.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

