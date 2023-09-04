Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,529 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $90,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 469,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR opened at $187.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $187.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,102.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $5,644,453.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,102.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

