Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 46,616 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,616 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.55% of Rayonier worth $76,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 27.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Rayonier by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RYN opened at $30.11 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 207.27%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

