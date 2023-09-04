CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,071,000 after buying an additional 581,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 316.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 523,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.