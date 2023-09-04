Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ABM Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,507,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,206,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 176,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,981,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

