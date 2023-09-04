Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 466,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $150,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,475.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

