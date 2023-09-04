Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Celanese worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 555.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 436,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $27,978,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $128.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.23. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

