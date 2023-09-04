Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Celanese alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $128.90 on Monday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $129.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.