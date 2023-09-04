CEEK VR Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $32.17 million and $5.10 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,922.27 or 1.00019161 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04018539 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,414,383.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.