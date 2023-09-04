Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.55% of Carpenter Technology worth $164,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 49.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,013,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after purchasing an additional 336,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:CRS opened at $64.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

