Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $40.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

