Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Caleres also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAL. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $29.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.84. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $533,385. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

