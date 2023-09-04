BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 711,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 473,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 710,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,256,000 after purchasing an additional 450,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in BWX Technologies by 78.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 287,369 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

