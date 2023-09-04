Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,931,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,356 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,143,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $115.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

