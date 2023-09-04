Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $74.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

