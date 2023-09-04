Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,220 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.7 %

Brookfield stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.38 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 311.15%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

