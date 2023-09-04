Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $44.70

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.07. uniQure has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

