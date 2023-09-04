Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target at $81.21

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,375 shares of company stock worth $118,756. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.