Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $68.43

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $50.27 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 50.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

