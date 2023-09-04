Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT at $68.86

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,458,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $2,336,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,926,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,327,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06. Palomar has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

