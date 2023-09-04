Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,062,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,097,817 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $173,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 97,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

