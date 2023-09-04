BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. BOX also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.37-$0.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Get BOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. BOX has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.